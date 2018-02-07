Fort Worth police spot ‘Ghostbusters’ during high speed chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police posted this photo on their Facebook page yesterday, making sure Ghostbusters know that FWPD knows who to call.

The photo shows a white four-door SUV with a red-and-black Ghostbusters logo printed on the driver's side door. They captioned it saying, "Who You Gonna Call?" The post has been shared hundreds of times.

The video was taken from a FWPD helicopter during a serious high speed police chase involving a suspect in a stolen vehicle Monday evening.