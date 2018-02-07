Fort Worth man loses 9 fingers, both feet to flu complications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A Fort Worth man has lost nine fingers and both of his feet due to complications from the flu.

Brian Herndon has spent the last four weeks in the intensive care unit at Baylor University Medical Center after developing septic shock and blood clots caused by the flu and, later, pneumonia.

Herndon will also need special hand work, as parts of every finger have been removed. Family and friends set up this GoFundMe page to help the Herndon family with prosthetics costs.