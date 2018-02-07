Family affair: Kim Jong-un sends sister to Winter Olympics in South Korea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KOREA-- Although North and South Korea decided to get along for the Winter Olympics, witnessing Kim Jong-un step foot in Pyeongchang any time soon might be a little too hopeful!

Instead, Lil Kim's enlisted his little sister, Kim Yo-Jong to join North Korea's official delegation squad.

She's his only full-blooded sister and she's making history by being the first member of the ruling family to visit South Korea.

Despite North and South Korea's push for peace, Vice President Mike Pence made a big announcement regarding Kim Jong-Un.

"I'm announcing that the United States of America will soon unveil the toughest and most aggressive round of economic sanctions on North Korea ever," Pence explained. "We will continue to isolate North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and ballistic missile programs once and for all."