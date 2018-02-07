Even in Texas, National Signing Day is about more than football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — It was National Signing Day and around here that means one thing: Football!

Over at Dallas ISD, 96 out of the 114 student athletes signed letters of intent to play some pigskin in college, but that doesn’t mean we need to forget about those other sports and students like Julia Van Witzenburg who will be taking her rowing talents to UT!

“I started rowing about two years ago,” Witzenburg said. “And I suddenly got kind of good, kind of fast and so I switched teams and I looked at a bunch of colleges and so now I’m rowing at college next year.”

Even over at the football mecca of Carter High, two track stars are blazing their way to Oklahoma State and LSU.

“It’s a big moment, but it’s all what we work for,” said Lakyron Mays who is on his way to OSU.

“The experience overall is amazing, it’s wonderful knowing that all of the work that we’ve put in has been worthwhile and it paid off,” Sha’Carri Richardson, a future LSU Tiger, said. “We’re going to the schools that most people dream about going to so it’s really a blessing all praises to the man above.”

So yeah, it doesn’t matter whether they’re wearing a helmet, carrying an oar or sprinting to the finish, it’s got these students college bound and ready to dominate their playing fields, whether they’re nationally televised or not!