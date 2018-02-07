Dallas filmmakers offer $5000 reward for stolen movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- 21-year-old Kyle Cox is living with Duchenne Muscular Disorder.

"It's a disease that attacks muscle, which your heart is a muscle, and it usually takes the life of the boys that have it in their early 20s," said filmmaker William Bakke.

That's why his best friends are making sure he lives it up by completing everything on his bucket list, including eating a 72-ounce steak and taking a white water rafting trip.

"While they've been planning that, Kyle got asked to go to prom," Bakke said. "So the guys kind of cap off the trip with this prom excursion in El Paso."

But now there's a problem.

"Last week, my car got broken into, and my laptop bag was taken, and also our hard drives." Bakke said. "We've lost the movie essentially at this point. It's been months and months of work. I don't really care about the laptop. It's really this guy's story that we want to tell."

Kyle's friends have checked pawn shops, Craigslist, dumpsters -- you name it -- searching for the hard drives. They've even put up a reward of $5,000.

Now, they're just asking for whoever snatched them, to have a heart.

"I'm not looking to prosecute you," Bakke said. "I'm not looking to get my laptop back; you can keep that. We just want our hard drives. It seems pretty worthless to you to have them, but it's priceless to us."

Anyone with info can contact Bakke at will@riotstudios.com.