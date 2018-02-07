3 suspects land behind bars to face charges for viral child porn video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMORE COUNTY, AL.-- If you`ve you been on Facebook lately, you`ve probably noticed all the buzz about a child porn video floating around. The video shows a young girl performing a sexual act on an adult.

Now, a couple of suspects are sitting in jail for it.

Germaine Moore is facing 11 felony charges in Michigan for sexual assault and distributing child porn. His wife, Tonya Hardy Moore, is also facing charges because she didn't cooperate with police. Lastly, Jerrell Washington is also facing charges for sharing the video.

'These are the kind of defendants that scare me as a parent and scare you as a parent. And these are why we`re here," said Randall Houston, the DA in Elmore County.

Police agencies across the country will work together to investigate the case. Germaine Moore still has to be extradited to Michigan to face charges there. There could also be more charges to come from Alabama.

Investigators still have to figure out when the video was actually taken since it appears to be a few years old. Regardless, the video is still out there.

"As a reminder, if you receive this video do not save it or share it any further. Possession and dissemination of this video is a crime and you can be prosecuted for both possessing and disseminating it," Lt. Brooke Walker of the State Bureau of Investigation's Special Victims Unit said.

It's a good idea to follow the law, or else you could end up in the slammer too!