Racial Rivalry? Haters on prowl, planning to flood ‘Black Panther’ with negative reviews

LOS ANGELES -- Black Panther hasn't officially hit the big screen, but man, are the haters already on the prowl! Starting with the people who are apparently on a mission to flood the movie with negative reviews.

The social sabotage has reportedly made it's way to Facebook. CNN is reporting about a Facebook event page that's been deleted at least 3,000 people were going to log on to Rotten Tomatoes and give bad reviews before and after the movie's opening February 16th.

The big question is what's with all the cattiness about?!

Well, it's been rumored that there's some sorta rivalry between DC and Marvel fans. Then there's another theory that this alleged Black Panther hate is fueled by some kind of racial rivalry. That's probably because the film has an all black cast.

Either way, the people at Rotten Tomatoes are keeping a close watch.

In a statement to CNN, they say "While we respect our fans' diverse opinions, we do not condone hate speech "our team of security, network and social experts continue to closely monitor our platforms and any users who engage in such activities will be blocked."

So, haters, go ahead and throw your tomatoes, but beware they might miss the mark!