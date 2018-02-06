Logic’s rap song triples calls to suicide prevention, brave artists giving Dallas teens a voice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- What does Logic's hit rap song have in common with the National Suicide Prevention Hotline's number?

His song is literally named 1-800-273-8255.

Since he performed it at the Grammys, it's tripled the number of calls for help.

A representative for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline says the release of the song was a watershed event for them. "By using his artistic voice, Logic addressed suicide thoughtfully and creatively to inspire fans to seek help and find hope."

On the day the song was released (April 28, 2017), the Lifeline got the second highest call volume in its history at the time. That was more than 4,573 calls that day. The following day Logic's performance on the MTV Video Music Awards, the Lifeline got more than 5,000 calls that day. That call volume has stayed high since.

Other artists have also addressed mental health either during concerts, in their lyrics, or with their social media. Imagine dragons, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, and NF, to name a few.

The vulnerability in a number of musicians lyrics is saving lives, according to Sierra Sanchez with Grant Halliburton Foundation. “They are giving those teens a voice, they are saying, 'It's okay to say I am not okay.' But, they are also saying. 'Hey, it's the cool thing to do; it's the cool thing to do to get help.'"

Sanchez says a teen came in for help after going to the Imagine Dragons concert in Dallas and hearing them address depression. That teenager was picked up from the concert by their parent, and was brave enough to speak up about what they were going through.

Sanchez focuses on education, and works a lot with teens and parents. She says kids as young as 10 years old are struggling. "We are seeing suicide really at it's peak right now, when it comes to that age group. That adolescent age group, kids are just, they are hurting and they don't know how or who to reach out to."

That's where the musicians come into play. "That's really great for teens to hear that you're not weird, you're not weak. It's that hey, sometimes there is a chemical imbalance, and just like if your heart was messed up, you would go to the doctor and get it fixed, and the same way, like if you're brain is not functioning properly, you need to go seek help, and figure out what's going on."

If you can relate, you're not alone. Far from it actually, here's the number, one more time. 1-800-273-8255.

