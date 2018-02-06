Flu outbreak closes another DFW school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- Prince of Peace Catholic School in Plano became the latest local school to close down for a deep-cleaning to try to get rid of a flu outbreak on Tuesday. The school plans to reopen on Thursday.

Different counties keep different records when it comes to the flu, but Dallas County has already reported 54 flu-related deaths this season since Oct. 1. It reported only 17 all of last season.

Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services combines influenza and pneumonia fatalities and has reported 2,897 combined deaths so far this season, 476 more than last season at the same time.