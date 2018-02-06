Dallas group fights poverty through service, advocacy & friendship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -Dallas non-profit CitySquare is fighting poverty in more ways than one. Service, advocacy, and a little friendship are the name of the game for this DFW non-profit organization.

“This is our hospitality program. It’s a part of our work paths, workforce training programs. We have hospitality and construction programs, that really give people skills and certifications, and then we also walk alongside people and help them get employment as well," CitySquare's Jarie Bradley said.

"So, we believe in increasing income is a lever to pull in the fight against poverty."

I stopped by the non-profit to lend a hand 😉 in their hospitality kitchen – one of their many initiatives.

“We’ve tried to enhance the program to where they’ll have all the skills they need to go straight into work," CitySquare's Sonya Dorsey said. "I teach ‘em presentation, style -- you know, how to dip, you know how to dip the strawberries — make your own homemade icing; any and everything they need to be able to succeed."

"So, everything that you see displayed on the table over there, all the things the students are gonna learn. But right now, we are just going to make a simple buttercream and then I am going to show them how to crumb coat a cake."

So I gave my buttercream frosting skills a try.

"Oh, look at you," Sonya said to me. "You've done this before!" 👏👏👏

And then my frosting peak kind of fell over, but still. 😮

CitySquare, you are truly cooking up something special! ❤

Morning Hope is a morning dose. series shedding light on the people and organizations in North Texas which evoke positive change and giving a little hope to people in need.