Body found in recycling dumpster at Denton landfill

DENTON - Denton police are investigating the identity of a dead body found in a city landfill in Denton. The body was spotted Monday around noon.

A landfill employee reported seeing part of the body sticking out of the trash inside the Pratt Industries recycling facility, according to the Denton Record Chronicle. Police have confirmed the body is of an adult male who was wearing three layers of clothing.

Police are investigating cause of death, along with the man's identity. If you have any information contact the Denton Police Department.