White Rock school shut down due to flu

Another school is canceling classes due to flu activity.

White Rock Montessori School in Dallas is canceling classes for today and tomorrow in order to sanitize the entire building.

The school has had multiple reports of the flu, strep throat and a stomach virus that has impacted several classrooms. They teach 3-year-old’s through 8th grade students.

The entire school will be sanitized before the building reopens on Wednesday.

Bishop Lynch High School is another school who had to shut their campus down a few weeks ago due to the flu. They held classes online, what they called an E Day Protocol.