Super Bowl ratings down in DFW

DALLAS -- It seems like a lot of Cowboys Nation did not want to witness a disliked dynasty vs. a despised rival in the Super Bowl as overnight TV ratings ranked Dallas-Fort Worth 46th out of 56 major markets with about 133,000 fewer local households tuned into the game compared to last year. But cheer up, because the NFL Draft will be here in just three months!

The NFL Draft will be held at AT&T Stadium from April 26-28, marking the first time the event has been held at an NFL stadium, and the Cowboys have promised a show unlike any we've seen before.

And sure, the Eagles might have a ring now...but Dallas still has five!