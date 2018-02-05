Event Recap: Shoot Your Shot Speed Networking Headshot Happy Hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - What if you could pitch your brand to someone in less than 60 seconds and make a great business connection? Plus, get a new professional head shot and enjoy drinks, games and the company of 100+ influencers, entrepreneurs and business people? Event creators Jaren Collins and Lauren McMillan made that happen at their sold out event last Wednesday.

Shoot Your Shot Speed Networking Headshot Happy Hour is "a fresh take on a networking event." A play on speed dating, attendees had the opportunity to speed network with 40+ featured networkers and get ridiculously cheap head shots for their brands by event creator and photographer Jaren Collins of JCI Creatives. Along with Lauren McMillan, creator of Arrogant Images and Netwerk and Chill, they came together to create an event that appealed to their "nontraditional and edgy" audiences.

The event highlighted minority entrepreneurs and brands who might get missed at mainstream networking events.

"What made me come out [to the event] is the branding this opportunity gives me," stylist Brian Millage said. "The fact that I can network, influence and chill with other people who are creative as I am but in different networks and scenarios."

Attendees were able to enter a raffle that gave them the opportunity to win a logo, business cards, a 30 minute video and a full photoshoot to jump start their personal business. A pretty good deal for someone who was searching to boost their brand.

Shoot Your Shot was the first event, but won't be the last.

"We're looking to do it quarterly," Lauren McMillan said. "Maybe even sooner than quarterly. We had to turn some people away from this event so we want to be able to feed the community who's excited about it."