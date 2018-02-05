Doritos is making new “lady-like” Doritos

CHICAGO, IL -- They had an absolutely blazin' Super Bowl commercial, but that isn't enough to put out the flames they created with this chip.
Doritos announced they are making a "lady friendly" chip that won't be so loud, won't leave the cheesy residue on your fingers, and bonus, can fit into a purse.
That means no crunching and no licking your fingers in public!
According to PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, ladies don't want all that crunchy cheesy chaos!
Most people are reacting about the way you would expect and lit up the Twittersphere with some heavy sarcasm:
This isn't the first time a company has tried to gear a protect towards a specific gender. Do the BIC pens for her and Dr. Pepper 10 ring any bells? It didn't pan out well for those guys and Doritos can probably expect the same with this product, because people will likely have a major chip on their shoulder when the new chip comes out.