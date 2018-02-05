Doritos is making new “lady-like” Doritos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL -- They had an absolutely blazin' Super Bowl commercial, but that isn't enough to put out the flames they created with this chip.

Doritos announced they are making a "lady friendly" chip that won't be so loud, won't leave the cheesy residue on your fingers, and bonus, can fit into a purse.

That means no crunching and no licking your fingers in public!

According to PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, ladies don't want all that crunchy cheesy chaos!

Most people are reacting about the way you would expect and lit up the Twittersphere with some heavy sarcasm:

women: give us equal pay

the world: look, a KFC female colonel!

women: we said equal pay

the world: doritos won't crunch anymore!!!

women: EQUAL PA-

the world: have you tried "BIC PENS FOR HER"?? — Ali Vingiano (@alivingiano) February 5, 2018

From now on I will only eat tiny, feminine, snacks which must be pink and glittery, just in case I swoon from the effort of eating a real crisp - maybe its because our corsets and crinolines are too tight.... — Kathy Kennedy (@kathykennedy) February 4, 2018

OMG thank you @PepsiCo! I spent 26 years not being able to enjoy a snack because they’re so manly and big, but now I’ll be able to eat them with my tiny fragile hands! Feminism has finally achieved something! https://t.co/jh4aF4PY2g — Lara Mendonça (@laramendonca_) February 5, 2018

This isn't the first time a company has tried to gear a protect towards a specific gender. Do the BIC pens for her and Dr. Pepper 10 ring any bells? It didn't pan out well for those guys and Doritos can probably expect the same with this product, because people will likely have a major chip on their shoulder when the new chip comes out.