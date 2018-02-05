Dodge might’ve missed the mark on their MLK-inspired commercial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dodge might've picked-up a lot haters with their MLK inspired commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

It was apparently an excerpt from one of Dr. King's sermons complete with a "Built to Serve" slogan.

As soon as it made air, Twitter had a field day, calling the 60-second ad disrespectful. Some even wondered why Dodge used MLK's message to sell Ram trucks.

Not sure MLK’s dream was to drive a Dodge Ram. — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) February 5, 2018

Well, given the nature of the controversial NFL season, is Dodge In the wrong for this stunt?

Whether it was a bad call or not, Diversity Expert, Tracy Brown says for the company to even feature MLK anything somebody had to sign off on it!

"The intellectual property who owns and releases rights to the King's speech gave them permission so they didn't do anything illegal," Brown told NewsFix.

Now the question is will Dodge decide to drop the controversial commercial or keep it truckin'!

Check out the full commercial below: