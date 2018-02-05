Dallas Police Association calls for more security after DPD vehicles get smashed by a vandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — DPD got an unwelcome visitor early Sunday morning, when a man wandered into this parking lot at the Central Substation and smashed 12 cop cars with a sledgehammer!

Luckily, the suspect Gregory Simpson, was apprehended without any injury to the on duty cops. But, for the Dallas Police Association, the incident is a scary one.

It’s been less than three years since a gunman attacked DPD Headquarters in the middle of the night, and the Police Association wants to see more done to protect the places that their officers spend their time.

On their official Facebook page they posted “What’s it going to take folks, an officer getting killed? These parking lots need to be secure!”

The association estimates that the city has spent somewhere in the neighborhood of thirteen million dollars since the June 2015 HQ attack to staff up for security, but so far they haven’t spent the money for enhanced security fences.

In a statement to NewsFix, the Dallas Police Department said:

“We understand the need for added security at out police facilities and are committed to providing the safest environment possible. In this incident that occurred this morning, the suspect entered through a pedestrian gate that was accidentally left unsecured. The gate is usually secured with a magnet, but if not closed properly the gate will hang open as it did in this case. We will evaluate this locking mechanism and make the appropriate adjustment. Our officers’ safety is equal to that of our citizens, and we will continue our efforts to see that all officers feel a sense of security for themselves and their personal property as they perform their duties.”

So the budget battle between the City and DPA will heat up even more now, but one more fee is apparent: somebody’s gotta pay for all these busted windows!