Ride of his life: Parkinson’s patient heals through cycling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, TX- "They have a ladies only exercise on Saturday morning so I used to crash it and do my thing you know what I’m saying," said Willie Brezell.

When you meet Willie Brezell his smile is contagious and his spirit is inviting. You wouldn't be able to tell he's battling a tough disease.

"I have a disease called Parkinson’s, I don't know if you're familiar with that but it's a disease where your neurological abilities are compromised by your brain not producing enough dopamine," explained Brezell.

But luckily, he's getting a little help from a local business owner.

"With this vigorous exercise what we're doing is we're helping you stay stable keeping that dopamine going in your brain," said Sherry McCullouch of Cyclone Indoor Cycling in Mansfield.

She’s helping Parkinson’s patients one spin class at a time.

"Parkinson’s disease it gives you tremors, it takes away your ability to hold things for a long period of time, and it takes away your mobility," said Brezell.

"We are taking on patients that are early diagnosed and we just want to let people know that there are solutions and we're here for you,” said McCullouch.

It's Willie’s progress in the gym that's helping him live his best life.

I couldn't tie a tie, I couldn't tie my shoes. I’ve gotten to a point now where I can take boxing classes, I’m able to move around and I have a lot more stamina,” he said.

Now this neighborhood gym is spreading the love this February by providing free classes to people with Parkinson’s. Hey if Willie can do it, so can you!

"I’m gonna do what I can do to enjoy my life for as long as I can. I got Parkinson’s, it does not have me," exclaimed Brezell.