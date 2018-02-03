Trump says Nunes memo vindicates him in Russian probe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The memo is out and the people are talking!

The GOP memo alleging spying abuse by the FBI and Justice Department has finally been released to the public.

So you know what that means! President Trump went on his weekend Twitter-spree and claims the memo clears him in the Russia probe.

This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

"I think it's terrible, I think it's a disgrace. What's going on in this country, I think it's a disgrace," Trump said.

The President gave the seal of approval to declassify the memo for the whole world to see. In a nutshell, the GOP memo claims the FBI abused surveillance authority and maybe even broke the law.

"We're going to continue to work with Congress to practice transparency, to get all of this information out before the American people," Vice President Mike Pence said.

Now, the Democrats want to release their own memo! Including Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who said, "This is about a narrative that the chairman wants to put out, a misleading narrative to undermine the FBI, undermine the department, and undermine Bob Mueller."

All eyes are on the FBI and DOJ to respond.

Spies, the FBI, Russia, the president, are we sure this is politics and not a Mission Impossible movie?