Teen shaves her head after bullies pull off her wig

FRANKLIN, TN- Lulu Williams, a 16-year-old student at Franklin High is standing up to her bullies and taking back control.

On Friday, one of Lulu's biggest fears became reality.

"She's like what if someone took my wig off? She's like so scared about it all the time. It was like the main thing she always thought of," said Myckelle, Lulu’s mother.

A student took this video where you see another student rip off lulu's wig, and throw it on the ground before running off.

What's more heartbreaking is that lulu wears that wig because Eczema and Psoriasis have left her with hair loss.

"I immediately held my head and ran to the bathroom and was like Hannah please get my wig! Please get my wig! And I ran to the stall and could hear people laughing like seeing them videotaping," said Lulu.

"Her head was hurting. Her neck was hurting. Her scalp was hurting and she was just crying," said Myckelle.

But eventually those tears faded and lulu found the strength to leave the haters behind and go bald.

She even got some love from the Top Model queen, Tyra Banks.

"Now ever since I did it I feel free and I’m not held down by my hair or I’m not defined by it. I'm defining myself," said Lulu.

The teens behind the wig snatching prank apparently did it for 5 bucks. They're now facing school discipline and maybe even jail time.

Sounds like a cheap way to land yourself in trouble.