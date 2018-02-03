Old Navy in Iowa accused of racially profiling shopper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, IA -- An Old Navy store has some 'splainin to do!

James Conley III was going about his business at an Old Navy in Iowa when a store employee asked about the jacket he was wearing.

"I found two hoodies and I went to the cash register to check out when I was asked if I am going to purchase the jacket I had on," Conley said.

Employees asked to scan Conley's jacket, which happened to be a Christmas present he bought for himself.

"The manager proceeded to say anytime anyone has Old Navy apparel on, they have to scan it," he said.

Apparently, that might not have been true. Conley explained, "There were customers that were caucasian before me and behind me that had on Old Navy apparel similar to what I had, and they didn't get checked or anything."

They scanned his jacket anyway and asked him to pay for it, but Conley came up with a way to end all this back and forth. "I feel like I am being stereotyped as a black man and I shouldn't be. If you guys have surveillance cameras or tape you can go look, can you please go do that?" Conley asked.

Lo and behold, the tapes showed Conley wearing the jacket when he came in the store. "I didn't get any apology from the district manager, the store manager or the other employees," Conley said.

The store temporarily closed after the post went viral, but reopened soon after. Old Navy posted on their Facebook saying they were opening an investigation:

