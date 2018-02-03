Honda helps the homeless with fresh haircuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS-Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean acts of kindness need to be.

The Helpful Honda People kicked off their Helpful after the Holidays event by hosting a special pop-up street-side salon, giving homeless residents of Dallas a nice new haircut.

Not only will they leave looking good but the goal is to help them join the workforce.

"They've said they need a haircut and it really gives them feel worthy and dignified as a human as well as able to go job interview or reunite with family they just feel more presentable and good about themselves," said Hayley Ruffner with The Human Impact, an advocacy group.

The helpfulness continues on Monday, February 5th when Honda visits the Arlington Life Shelter. They’ll be donating diapers, undergarments, socks and other helpful items. Mayor Jeff Williams has challenged residents to report acts of kindness by posting using #arlingtonkindness.