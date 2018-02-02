WhataloveContest: Whataburger offers chance at free date nights for a whole year

What if you didn’t have to worry about coming up with something to do for date night for a whole year? Whataburger’s got your love life covered, maybe.

The iconic Texas burger chain has launched its #WhataloveContest social media campaign, just in time for Valentine’s Day, and it’s pretty easy. Post a photo and caption of yourself on a date at Whataburger, using the @Whataburger tag and #WhataloveContest hashtag, and you’re entered for a chance at free Whataburger Date Night for a year. That’s a lot of dates and a lot of Whataburgers.

The basics:

The contest runs February 1-8

Post photo and caption or story of your date night at Whataburger to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter using the hashtag #WhataloveContest

(The person who posts the photo is considered the contest participant, so don’t think you and 14 others in a photo can each win…)

THREE winners will be chosen

Each winner gets 2 free meals for 52 weekly dates — that’s 104 free meals worth $1,000 y’all — throughout the year at Whataburger

You can find all of the official rules here

Whataburger will post the winners on Valentine’s Day, February 14, to all of their social media channels.

Nope, you don’t have to be in Texas. We didn’t like that part, either, but Whata-ever. Good luck, y’all! 🍔🤠❤