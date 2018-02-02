WATCH: Dad of Nassar victim tries to get revenge in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When the judge asked one dad if he had anything he wanted to say, he had only one request.

"I would ask you to, as part of this sentencing to grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon," Randall Margraves, father of 3 victims said.

Margraves' daughters are just a few of the hundreds of women who have all come forward with details of their abuse.

The judge declined Margraves request, saying, "That's not how our legal system works."

"Well, I'm going to have to," Margraves responded before he launched into a sprint toward Nassar.

Nassar has already received lengthy sentences in previous trials. At this point, he will certainly spend the rest of his life in prison.

As if all of Nassar's convictions weren't convincing enough, now, one of his lawyers is making some controversial comments on the case.

"There is a huge part of me that does not believe that every one of those girls was victimized by him," Attorney for Larry Nassar, Shannon Smith said.

However, Nassar said he doesn't want to have anything to do with that statement. That seems appropriate, since he's already admitted to using his position to sexually assault the women.