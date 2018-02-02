× Round Rock middle school student hires stripper to visit campus

ROUND ROCK – A student at Noel Grisham Middle School is under fire for hiring a stripped to visit the school on Thursday.

The stripper showed up to the campus around 11:30a and realized it was a prank. She called the front office to report it and did not enter the school.

The student used his personal cellphone to call the entertainer’s agency and paid for her service with a credit card. He’s been identified and is facing disciplinary action.

“Our staff handled the situation with the utmost decorum and professionalism,” Principal Paige Hadziselimovic said in an email sent to parents. “While regrettable, the incident had no negative impact on any students, other than the student who is responsible.”