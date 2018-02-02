Rangers equipment leaves for training camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON--Just as the NFL season is about to end, baseball is gearing up.

Friday the Rangers' equipment truck loaded up and out ... to training camp in Surprise, Arizona.

The players have one thing on their mind: domination!!

"I think we've got a really good team to compete this year and that's what we're gonna do," second baseman Rougned Odor said.

"Being able to see everything packed up, see all my teammates come here still grinding packing up their stuff, gets me amped, gets me fired up, ready to go for the season," pitcher Keone Kela said. "I guess a lot of people have been waiting for this 2018 season. I've been waiting and I'm just ready to get out there and play."