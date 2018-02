× Heart attack survivor reunited with medical team who helped save him

FORT WORTH–Medical City Fort Worth kicked off February Heart Month with a celebration of life Thursday night!

Joel King was reunited with the medical team who helped diagnose him after a heart attack last year.

“Everything fell in place that had to,” King said. “If I wouldn’t have been or they wouldn’t have been there that weekend I would have probably kept trying to go and you know, just try and work this off.”