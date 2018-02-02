BREAKING: Explosion heard in Ennis near U.S. PolyCo

ENNIS, TX — If you live in or around Ennis, you might’ve heard a loud bang!

Well, according to the Ennis Mayor’s Facebook post, it was an asphalt tank explosion near the U.S. Polyco plant.

Ennis Police Department have stated the fire is contained, but the fire department is still wary on the surrounding tanks.

The asphalt rail container reportedly blew it’s top and started, but you can sleep a little easier knowing that, at least right now , there are no reported injuries or any known threat to the environment.