Dallas charges dropped against Seahawks QB Boykin
DALLAS–It looks like former TCU football player and current Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin can breathe a little easier.
The charges have been dropped in his public intoxication case..
You may remember last March Boykin was arrested for that along with suspicion of marijuana possession.
He was a passenger in a car crash that injured several people after the driver, 25-year-old Shabrika Bailey allegedly drove in reverse onto a public sidewalk hitting eight people before crashing into the wall of a club.