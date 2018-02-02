× Dallas charges dropped against Seahawks QB Boykin

DALLAS–It looks like former TCU football player and current Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin can breathe a little easier.

The charges have been dropped in his public intoxication case..

You may remember last March Boykin was arrested for that along with suspicion of marijuana possession.

He was a passenger in a car crash that injured several people after the driver, 25-year-old Shabrika Bailey allegedly drove in reverse onto a public sidewalk hitting eight people before crashing into the wall of a club.