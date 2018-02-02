Class Act: Royse City junior has a real passion for politics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROYSE CITY, TX — Most high schoolers are counting down the days to graduation, but Vilma Ledferd is counting the days ’til she can run for Congress, Senate and President, and she’s our Class Act of the Week.

Vilma is a junior at Royse City High and super-involved in band, theater, choir, student TV news, and debate. But her biggest passion is politics.

“From a young age, I wanted to be PresidentI didn’t really pursue or think about it; it was kind of just like ‘Oh, I’m a little girl, this is what I want to be,’” Vilma said. “But then, once I started getting older and my mom started going to more events, I started realizing this is a thing I could actually do.”

And so she did it! She founded her school’s Chapter of Ignite, a group built to inspire young women to become political leaders. She’s also a member of LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens. Vilma caught the eye of the organization and was invited to DC to be a part of their 2017 Youth Leadership Seminar.

“It was so fun. I wasn’t expecting to make so many friends,” Vilma said. “I thought everyone was going to be stuck up and 'Oh I’m here for politics, but no I made a lot of friends'.”

Back in Royse City, she’s also making a huge impact on all her fellow students.

“She’s just got a great future. She’s studious, she’s involved, she’s kind, she’s helpful,” school librarian Christie Watts said. “She’s just a great example of what every teenager should strive to be.”

Vilma wants to study law after high school and pursue her political dreams, and she has it planned out -- to the date.

“Hopefully by 2035, you’ll see me campaigning for president!”

