× Christian blogger says yoga is a pagan worship, could put you in a ‘demonic trance’ 😐

Matt Walsh, a writer for the conservative opinion site The Daily Wire, thinks doing the downward dog could potentially send you downward to hell.

Walsh considers yoga to be a pagan ritual and that performing the moves could put you in a ‘demonic trance‘.

While he doesn’t think practicing yoga is “an automatic pathway to Hell”, he does equate it with things like horoscopes and Ouija boards and suggests Christians should just stay away.

He continued to make his point on Twitter and, as always, Twitter responded.

Your inflexibility is showing. Try yoga. — TraceTime (@tracetime) February 1, 2018

I know a Christian family that once did yoga. They all spontaneously combusted & their relatives got charred letters that said "We are in hell now; don't yoga." https://t.co/d240w4X5nB — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 1, 2018

If yoga could land you in hell or in league with demons….maybe it gives a new meaning to hot yoga?