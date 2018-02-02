Canadian cops suspended after consuming edible pot, hallucinating, then calling for back up

TORONTO – Two Toronto policemen have been suspended for allegedly consuming marijuana edibles on duty. How’d they get caught? They reportedly got so high on the cannabis treats, their hallucinations made one call for backup while the other climbed a tree.

Constable Vito Dominelli and Constable Jamie Young were in plainclothes surveillance about 1 a.m. Sunday when they allegedly ate the marijuana-laced products and began to hallucinate, according to CTV News. Young called for back up, telling dispatch he was going to pass out, after Dominelli left the car and was later found in a tree.

One of the first responders reportedly slipped on icy ground as she was trying to help tree-bound Dominelli; she had to be taken to a hospital and treated for a concussion.

And still, it gets worse.

Along with all of the above possible violations, the Toronto Police Service’s Professional Standards Committee is also investigating the source of the pot edibles, since there’s a chance they were snagged during an earlier raid on a marijuana dispensary.

Both Dominelli and Young have been suspended with pay during the investigation, but no charges have been filed at this point.