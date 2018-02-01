WATCH: Porn Star Stormy Daniels puts those Trump affair rumors to rest … NOT!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON , D.C. -- If you're wondering where the SOTU after party was at, well, it just might've been on Jimmy Kimmel's couch.

Or should we say 'hot seat' for porn star Stormy Daniels.

Just hours after she allegedly signed this written statement claiming she didn't have an affair with the president, she kinda sorta put the rumors to rest. Stormy ended up basically playing musical chairs with the late night host.

Kimmel probably wouldn't have gotten much out of Stormy anyways, since she reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement and was paid off by Trump to keep things on the DL.

Maybe that's why she canceled her gig with The View. Stormy was supposed to sit and have coffee with the lady hosts but, let's be real; how do you think that would've turned out?!

Speaking of canceling, the Stormy story have reportedly prompted Melania Trump to cancel trips with the President. The FLOTUS also showed up to the State Of The Union address alone, supposedly breaking tradition.

That's not all people are pointing out, Melania's body language and outfit was questionable as well.

Hmmm .. was it a protest against something or just a really nice pantsuit?

