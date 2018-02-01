Heads up Netflix users, ANOTHER email scam is out there

An email from a fake account has been circulating to Netflix customers alerting them that their accounts are deactivated.

The email tells users that Netflix can’t “validate billing information” and prompts them to enter their credit card and personal information.

According to police, this email is not from Netflix. Account identities could be compromised if information is provided.

If users come across this email, they should NOT click on any links.

To check the status of your account, go directly to Netflix’s website.