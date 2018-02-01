Fort Worth beer bandit strikes again — Do you know him??

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police need your help in finding this man. He's a serial beer bandit!

Officials say the suspect has stolen beer from the same gas station three times in just the last three weeks. Apparently, he's thirsty.

In each incident, the suspect grabs several cases of beer and gets away as a passenger in a black, four door Honda.

So, of course, police are also looking for the driver.

Anyone with information on these two are asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4378.

#BeerBandit Do you recognize this Serial #beer thief? He's stolen beer from the same gas station 3x in the last 3 weeks...and injured an employee in the process. Please call 817-392-4378 if you recognize him.#YouHavetoPayForIt #HeadsUp pic.twitter.com/m1RlwtFr2o — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 31, 2018