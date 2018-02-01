Can stem cells solve the CTE mystery? Former Cowboys say therapy makes them feel brand new

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's only appropriate that the advancement in rehabbing athletes' injuries using stem cells comes days before the Super Bowl. You don't even need to look very far to see the benefits for yourself.

Former Cowboys players Lee Roy Jordan and "Mr. Cowboy" himself, Bob Lilly, know first hand how treatment can make you feel brand new.

"I was in much more pain than I am now, and they have treated me overall, intravenously," Jordan said. "Everything has seemed to work really well."

"I immediately, well within a month overall started feeling better," Lilly said. "My vital signs were better."

It started in 2016 when both men experienced more and more health issues. Both of them got the help they needed from the same process.

"The simple idea is being able to bombard your body with your own stem cells in large doses," David Eller of Celltex Therapeutics said. "It tends to correct, change, improve the quality of life."

If stem cell therapy can help with an array of health issues brought on by years of hard hits, you would think it could also help with CTE. Research is showing promising signs that it is possible.

"Some of my old buddies that have had treatment... And i`m not gonna mention their names... But that`s a fact and I know... You go from black holes which means they`re dying, the nerves are dying to becoming vibrant again," Lilly said.

Regardless, the one sure-fire way to prevent CTE is to just stay off the field. Some moms in California are beginning to realize that, even if it is a little late.

Kimberly Archie and Jo Cornell are suing a Pop Warner Football League for negligence after their son's death. They both think it started with football.

The Pop Warner League says there's no proven link between CTE and youth football. Either way, the talk about CTE isn't going away.

If there is a cure for it, hopefully it's found sooner rather than later.