Better late than never? City officials issue apology 14 years after dismissing assault claims

MERIDIAN, MI -- As more and more women come forward to testify against the former U.S.A. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, a police department in Michigan is apologizing for "missing one."

"On behalf of the community, our police department: To you Brianne, we failed you. We let you down," Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said during a press conference Thursday.

Brianne Randall-Gay was just 17 years old when she told police she'd been sexually abused by Nassar. Now after 14 years, the city is apologizing for not taking her seriously.

Randall-Gay went to the former Michigan State University doctor with back pain in 2004. According to the police report, that`s when she says Nassar groped and attempted to penetrate her. After that, she went to the police. However, investigators took Nassar's word for it when he said it was a medical technique.

"We are sorry that we were manipulated and deceived," Walsh said.

Not only did the city apologize, but it`s also pledged to change the way things are done to prevent situations like this from happening again.

"We're going to talk about good investigations and we're going to talk about survivors and their needs," Meridian Township Chief of Police David Hall said.

The city says it`s never too late to right the wrongs and that seems to be what Oprah Winfrey is doing, too.

The New York times reports Winfrey is taking out all of Russell Simmon`s contributions to one of her books after multiple women accused him of rape and sexual misconduct. While that won`t affect books already on the shelves, it will not be included in any future additions. It's better late than never, right?