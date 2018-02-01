Animals at Dallas and Fort Worth Zoos make Super Bowl picks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Animals making Super Bowl "predictions" has become an annual tradition for many zoos and wildlife parks, including the Dallas Zoo and Fort Worth Zoo.

On Thursday, the Dallas Zoo's 10-month-old lion, Bahati, chose a Patriots-themed iced meat treat over one in Eagles colors. The Dallas Zoo's animal participants have correctly picked the victorious team three years in a row.

Meanwhile, Fort Worth Zoo is trying to snap a three-year losing streak which started with their 1,600-pound crocodile, Salty, who got a chance to redeem himself this year. He also chose the Patriots, gulping down a blue-colored whole chicken over a green one--which he then ate anyway.

New England and Philadelphia face off in Super Bowl LII on Sunday in Minneapolis.