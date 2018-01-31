Radio DJ sued by Taylor Swift for harassment starts new job

A radio DJ who lost his job after groping Taylor Swift has made his way back behind the mic.

David Mueller has a new gig. This time, he’s working in Mississippi. It seems as if it didn’t take very long for him to shake it off.

It all started in 2013 with a photo taken at a meet and greet. Swift says that was the moment Mueller violated her. She says he reached under her dress and touched her bare behind just as she was preparing for the photo.

For his part, Mueller has always denied that claim.

Last August, a jury sided with Swift in a counter-suit against the radio DJ. She sued for a single dollar, emphasizing that it wasn`t about money. It`s probably the most important dollar Swift has ever made.

This was after Mueller sued swift for 3 million dollars claiming she was the reason he lost his job. Jurors in the case didn`t buy it. Mueller lost his suit.

Well, there`s definitely some bad blood there.

Mueller seems to be moving on from it. Ironic timing considering the #MeToo movement is putting a big spotlight on sexual assault and harassment.