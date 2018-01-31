Police pull over a car, oranges come tumbling out

Take a look at this photo.

Yes, that’s a car crammed to the hilt with oranges.

Police in Seville, Spain came across the bizarre scene when they pulled over two cars after a short chase.

According to Europa Press, officers suspected something wasn’t quite right when they saw the cars driving very close together.

When they tried to pull over the cars, they took off. A short chase through a dirt road followed, the news agency reported.

Inside the vehicles, police found the oranges.

Later, they found a truck, also packed with oranges.

Altogether, police recovered more than four tons of oranges.

The drivers claimed they were “coming from very far away and had been stopping and collecting oranges along the way,” Europa Press reported.

But, cops didn’t buy it. They later learned the oranges were stolen from a shipment.

They charged the five people – a couple, their adult son, and two brothers – with theft.