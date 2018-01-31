× No Billed: Dallas cops won’t be charged over robot killing

DALLAS–Police officers won’t face charges over the July 7, 2016, ambush that left five officers dead.

A grand jury hearing the case chose to no bill the cops who were involved in using a robot to kill a gunman.

District Attorney Faith Johnson released a statement saying, “… our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of those who lost their lives that night, the officers who were injured, and all of the men and women who courageously put themselves into harm’s way, all in an effort to protect our community.”