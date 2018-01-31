Man breaks up with Planet Fitness, through a letter!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, NH -- Breaking up is hard to do. But breaking up with your gym is harder, especially when there's a contract involved.

Well, one guy finally realized his relationship with his wasn't working out.

You see, he tried to call, but they wouldn't let him cancel his membership over the phone. They said he needed a "certified letter" explaining why he didn't want to work out there anymore.

So he wrote a letter and published it on Reddit.

It began as all breakup letters do, full of regret. He even dropped the infamous it’s not you, it’s me" line.

He goes on to say:

I know I’ve been distant, but it’s because I’ve changed and I don't want you to be jealous or to judge me based on this decision. That’s not the Planet Fitness I know and love.

He even confesses he's been seeing someone else, his apartment gym. But says he will never forget the workouts they had.

No word yet on how Planet Fitness is handling the blow, guess it’s complicated.