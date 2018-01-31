Man accused of leaving kids in car during casino visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A 6-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl were left alone in a parked car outside a Missouri casino while the adult who left them there went inside to gamble.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident unfolded Monday night around 7:30 p.m.

Casino security noticed the kids alone in the car within three minutes. They kept an eye on the vehicle and tracked the man down within 20 minutes, according to KTVI.

Police searched the vehicle and located drugs. The suspect, a 36-year-old man, was then taken into custody.

The children were not harmed. Police said the man is the boyfriend of the children's mother.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has not filed formal charges against the man.