Karolyi Ranch: Gov Abbott orders investigation of Texas gymnastics center

HUNSTVILLE - An investigation underway this morning - into the Karolyi Ranch in Walker County, 67 miles northwest of Houston.

You may remember Bela Karolyi, the former gymnastics coach for the US Olympic team. He coached gold medalist Mary Lou Retton and countless other Olympic hopefuls. Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas Rangers to investigate, since many of the claims of abuse against team doctor Larry Nassar happened at the Texas training center.

In the mean time, USA Gymnastics is looking for a new training facility for their athletes.