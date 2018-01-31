Criminals using Grindr to target Dallas victims looking for love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Roses are on sale. Violets, chocolates, don't forget the stuffed bunny.

Yep, it's almost Valentine's Day. But don't let love blind you while searching for a honey.

An estimated one in three relationships start online. Come on, we know you're out there swiping right, or 'just having lunch.'

But, listen up if you're using Grindr. You know, the dating app geared towards gay and bisexual men.

Dallas Police are warning about several people getting lured into vacant apartments, robbed, and beaten. They believe the criminals are intentionally meeting people through the app with evil plans in mind. Especially evil for at least one of the assaults that's being investigated as a hate crime.

While one 17-year-old is locked up, there are up to half a dozen others who haven't been caught yet.

It's a shame that people are taking advantage of the lonely. If that's you this Valentine's Day, just be aware.

Make sure you meet in public, tell someone where you're going, leave if you feel uncomfortable, and bring your phone.