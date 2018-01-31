Amazon keeping HQ2 finalists quiet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been nearly two weeks since Amazon named Dallas-Fort Worth as one of the 20 finalists to host its second headquarters, known as HQ2. But, updates have been scarce. Turns out that's because Amazon wants it that way.

"It's kind of gone dark now as they move into this next level," says Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. "The Chambers have talked to them and there's some confidentiality there so we can't comment too much on what the next step is."

Amazon has reportedly asked the finalists to keep quiet until a winner is chosen sometime later this year, but it appears a private site visit is part of the next step so if you spot Jeff Bezos in the area let us know!