These 25 cities are the divorce capitals of the United States

Though it’s often believed that roughly half of all marriages end in divorce, the national divorce rate has actually been declining since its peak in the 70’s and 80’s. As for why, many point to the corresponding drop in marriage rates and the increasing median age of those tying the not for the first time.

Despite this drop, the divorcee population still accounts for more than 10% of the adult population. Some of those individuals may go on to remarry, but 30% of men and an astonishing 54% of women report that they are not interested in tying the knot again.

With that in mind, researchers at ConsumersAdvocate.org decided to analyze divorce statistics for the largest 200 cities in the country to find which ones had the largest population of divorcees.

Here are the cities with the highest percentage of residents identifying as divorced:

Methodology

Data is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) 2016 release of 5-year estimates. The ACS reports marital status information only for individuals over the age of 15. Using this data, ConsumersAdvocate.org calculated the divorced, married, and single percentages for the largest 200 cities in the country by dividing population within each subset by the total population over the age of 15. For the purposes of this study, the total population over 15 is referred to below as the Adult Population. In the event of a tie, the total population of divorced adults was used as a tiebreaker.



25. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Divorced: 13.99%

Married: 43.94%

Single: 36.54%

Adult Population: 448,135



24. Des Moines, Iowa

Divorced: 14.15%

Married: 43.93%

Single: 36.20%

Adult Population: 167,382



23. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Divorced: 14.28%

Married: 39.16%

Single: 40.68%

Adult Population: 148,406



22. Cleveland, Ohio

Divorced: 14.31%

Married: 28.76%

Single: 50.29%

Adult Population: 314,907



21. Knoxville, Tennessee

Divorced: 14.32%

Married: 37.58%

Single: 41.89%

Adult Population: 154,945



20. Akron, Ohio

Divorced: 14.33%

Married: 36.62%

Single: 42.80%

Adult Population: 162,383



19. Salem, Oregon

Divorced: 14.37%

Married: 46.68%

Single: 33.71%

Adult Population: 128,716



18. Cape Coral, Florida

Divorced: 14.39%

Married: 53.16%

Single: 24.76%

Adult Population: 141,437



17. Paradise, Nevada

Divorced: 14.39%

Married: 41.49%

Single: 39.05%

Adult Population: 189,148



16. Tucson, Arizona

Divorced: 14.44%

Married: 38.06%

Single: 41.99%

Adult Population: 431,553



15. Henderson, Nevada

Divorced: 14.63%

Married: 52.03%

Single: 27.78%

Adult Population: 228,372



14. Las Vegas, Nevada

Divorced: 14.64%

Married: 45.23%

Single: 34.53%

Adult Population: 490,331



13. Lakewood, Colorado

Divorced: 14.77%

Married: 47.18%

Single: 32.72%

Adult Population: 125,224



12. Springfield, Missouri

Divorced: 14.77%

Married: 38.78%

Single: 39.39%

Adult Population: 139,752



11. Vancouver, Washington

Divorced: 14.98%

Married: 48.85%

Single: 30.60%

Adult Population: 137,141



10. Dayton, Ohio

Divorced: 15.01%

Married: 31.05%

Single: 47.68%

Adult Population: 114,781



9. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Divorced: 15.09%

Married: 45.23%

Single: 33.75%

Adult Population: 316,190



8. Birmingham, Alabama

Divorced: 15.10%

Married: 31.62%

Single: 45.96%

Adult Population: 174,878



7. Spring Valley, Nevada

Divorced: 15.11%

Married: 44.08%

Single: 35.92%

Adult Population: 158,139



6. Tacoma, Washington

Divorced: 15.28%

Married: 43.34%

Single: 35.95%

Adult Population: 167,754



5. St. Petersburg, Florida

Divorced: 15.28%

Married: 41.10%

Single: 36.54%

Adult Population: 216,016



4. Hollywood, Florida

Divorced: 15.47%

Married: 45.23%

Single: 32.46%

Adult Population: 123,989



3. Reno, Nevada

Divorced: 15.53%

Married: 43.86%

Single: 35.76%

Adult Population: 192,898



2. Toledo, Ohio

Divorced: 15.57%

Married: 36.60%

Single: 41.16%

Adult Population: 225,485



1. Spokane, Washington

Divorced: 15.92%

Married: 44.13%

Single: 33.94%

Adult Population: 172,484