Super Bowl week underway in Minneapolis

Super Bowl LII festivities are off and running in Minneapolis, with the Eagles and Patriots getting set for the main event this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

No doubt fans can't wait for the big game and neither can some advertisers as companies including Budweiser and Groupon have already released their commercials despite paying around $5 million for a 30-second spot on Sunday.

One thing fans might not be excited for is tailgating. The forecasted high temperature for game day is just 11 degrees with a low of zero.

Good thing the stadium is enclosed!