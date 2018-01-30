× Pothole of the Day: The one you just can’t avoid

DALLAS–Potholes anywhere are bad enough.

But on a busy street, you don’t have a chance to avoid them.

We counted four cars hitting the same pothole in six seconds. They just couldn’t avoid it. It’s in Dallas on Ross Avenue at Caddo Street, east of Highway 75.

“(I’m) scared that if I hit one it might just throw me into traffic or something like that,” Novell Cook said.

Novell says his tires got slow leaks from hitting potholes. He’s got a message for the city.

“Please fix ’em. Please,” he said. “Because it’s gonna cause some problems with people traveling.”

