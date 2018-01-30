Porn Snub?! Virginians could be forced to pay $20 to surf web for XXX

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA -- Porn peepers in Virginia might soon have to pay a price to access obscene content on the web.

Supporters of the House Bill 1592 want people over 18 to pay $20 if they want to remove a proposed filter from their phone or computers. This filter is supposed to block adult sites from all providers in the state.

Those in favor of the bill believes porn is a factor behind most lewd conduct. The HB 1592 is also known as The Human Trafficking Prevention Act. So , supporters say the state can reduce trafficking by making pornography less accessible on the internet. They also claim it'll prevent the kids from stumbling on XXX content.

On the other hand, opponents of the bill think this whole idea of some sorta filter violates their "internet freedom."

Before any Virginian has to pay a fee or miss out on their favorite porn sites the bill will have to actually pass first.